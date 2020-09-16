Growth DeFi (GRO) Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Million

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $35,991.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Growth DeFi token can now be purchased for $14.87 or 0.00135784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00043615 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $464.60 or 0.04243911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009151 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00057874 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Growth DeFi Token Profile

Growth DeFi (CRYPTO:GRO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,565 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital . Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com

Growth DeFi Token Trading

Growth DeFi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

