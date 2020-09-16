Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 66,145 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,388.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,938.25.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $1,392,045.41.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,505,395.77.
- On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $399,808.58.
- On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $2,774,772.94.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $371,486.80.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36.
- On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $2,962,037.48.
- On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $697,767.21.
- On Wednesday, July 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $424,074.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.80. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.
PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.