Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 66,145 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,388.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,938.25.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $1,392,045.41.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,505,395.77.

On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $399,808.58.

On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $2,774,772.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $371,486.80.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $5,781,762.36.

On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $2,962,037.48.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $697,767.21.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 16,100 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $424,074.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.80. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 261.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after buying an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth approximately $15,109,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

