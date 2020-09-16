Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. BidaskClub cut Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Greenlane has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.65.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.40 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greenlane will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 13,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $33,330.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $145,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,081.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,441 shares of company stock valued at $434,043 in the last ninety days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 183,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Healthcare Value Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 11.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29,011 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

