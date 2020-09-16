Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s (GLDD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Noble Financial in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.35 target price on the construction company’s stock. Noble Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLDD. BidaskClub cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $9.09 on Monday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $590.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 411,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,227.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,150 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 181,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

