Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 4,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,326.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 58,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $736,180.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,901.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 601,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,743. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 19.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 328,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,682 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 15.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 210.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 129,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 87,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

