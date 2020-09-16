Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,181.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after buying an additional 6,997,163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 1,875,452 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
