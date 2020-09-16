Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,181.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. 242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,287,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,295,000 after buying an additional 6,997,163 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,634,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after buying an additional 1,875,452 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 40.3% in the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,639,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,105,000 after acquiring an additional 470,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

