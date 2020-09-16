Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) to “Neutral”

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HLUYY. ValuEngine cut H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. AlphaValue cut H. Lundbeck A/S- to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. H. Lundbeck A/S- has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of HLUYY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $44.60.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

