Goldman Sachs Group Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $297.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $233.00 to $297.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $204.74 and a 200 day moving average of $148.86. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $241.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.