Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

HRMY opened at $35.60 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.88 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Jack Nielsen purchased 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, for a total transaction of $104,855.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 132,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 138,296 shares of company stock worth $3,380,687 over the last 90 days.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

