Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Niche market focus, strength at distribution channels and strong operating fundamentals should drive long-term growth for Globe Life. Improved life premiums at American Income are driving growth in agent retention and sales activities. Solid premiums at Liberty National and consistent operations at Globe Life are driving the top line. The company remains focused on expanding margins and expects Life and Health premiums to grow 5% and 6% respectively in 2020. Consistent free cash flow generating bodes well. Robust capital position enables effective capital deployment. Shares of Globe Life have underperformed the industry in a year's time. However, administrative expenses have increased over the years and the company expects 5% increase in 2020. Also, high debt level along with low times interest earned concerns. Weak ROE poses financial risk.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $83.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $56.74 and a twelve month high of $111.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $53,638,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. Insiders have sold 127,050 shares of company stock worth $10,557,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 128.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

