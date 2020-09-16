GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) versus Sundial Growers (OTCMKTS:SNDL) Head-To-Head Analysis

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GLG Life Tech and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 0 3 1 0 2.25

Sundial Growers has a consensus target price of $3.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1,072.84%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than GLG Life Tech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Sundial Growers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $7.65 million 1.16 -$14.54 million N/A N/A Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.38 -$204.57 million N/A N/A

GLG Life Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -196.74% N/A -64.41% Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp. engages in the production and supply of natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia extract and monk fruit which can be used in foods, dietary, supplements and cosmetic industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

