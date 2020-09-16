GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s three newest products, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca, are doing well, particularly Shingrix. These products coupled with restructuring in the Consumer Health unit have strengthened Glaxo’s competitive position. We are encouraged by the company’s initiatives to focus on its oncology pipeline. In 2020, Glaxo expects at least five potential approvals in oncology, HIV, and respiratory areas. However, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics due to generic competition for key drug, Advair, are hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Also, competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Slowing vaccination rates hurt sales of its key vaccines in the second quarter and there is uncertainty about the timing of recovery. Its shares have underperformed the industry this year so far.”

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, AlphaValue raised GlaxoSmithKline to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 61.20%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,357,000 after acquiring an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550,274 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,878,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,671,000 after purchasing an additional 338,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,224 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

