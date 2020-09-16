Gexan Price Tops $0.0019 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Gexan has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $4,998.65 and approximately $38.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gexan alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00046168 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00674233 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,964.57 or 1.00335862 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.01396714 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00124652 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gexan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gexan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.