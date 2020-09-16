GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Short Interest Update

GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 109,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GEE Group stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,149. GEE Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GEE Group stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GEE Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.44% of GEE Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on GEE Group from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

