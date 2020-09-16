Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Short Interest Up 52.6% in August

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the August 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on GTX. Barclays raised their price objective on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Garrett Motion by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.09. 3,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,673. Garrett Motion has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $239.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

