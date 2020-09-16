GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.42) Per Share

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

GME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

GameStop stock opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.35. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GameStop by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in GameStop by 17.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in GameStop by 4.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in GameStop by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in GameStop by 24.6% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

