Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) & Future Healthcare of America (NYSE:FUTU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) and Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Future Healthcare of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of Gamco Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 79.6% of Gamco Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Gamco Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A Gamco Investors 20.97% 112.14% 37.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Future Healthcare of America and Gamco Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future Healthcare of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gamco Investors $312.37 million 1.14 $81.92 million N/A N/A

Gamco Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Future Healthcare of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Future Healthcare of America and Gamco Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future Healthcare of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gamco Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Future Healthcare of America presently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential downside of 45.41%. Given Future Healthcare of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Future Healthcare of America is more favorable than Gamco Investors.

Summary

Gamco Investors beats Future Healthcare of America on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Future Healthcare of America

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Gamco Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.

