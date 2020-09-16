G4S (LON:GFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of G4S (LON:GFS) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on G4S from GBX 115 ($1.50) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on G4S from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of G4S in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on G4S in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G4S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:GFS opened at GBX 181 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. G4S has a 52 week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.92). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.09.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

