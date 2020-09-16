G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GIII. Barclays lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $14.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 6.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.