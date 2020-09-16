FTX Token Market Cap Hits $358.08 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $358.08 million and $8.25 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00034731 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043793 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.13 or 0.04265510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009164 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00057808 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002336 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.