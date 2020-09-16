Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Frontier Lithium Inc (CVE:FL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.27. Frontier Lithium shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 9,020 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, tantalum, rubidium, and cesium metals. It holds interests the PAK Lithium Project covering 6,976 hectares of area located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. Frontier Lithium Inc has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

