Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,150 at Barclays

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 770 ($10.06) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 863.27 ($11.28).

LON FRES traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,296 ($16.93). 1,578,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,265.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 887.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 456.51 ($5.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,359.50 ($17.76).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

