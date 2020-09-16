Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.14

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 338186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.
The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,342,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after acquiring an additional 865,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,610,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 205,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,359,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 400,003 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,509 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
