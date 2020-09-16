Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.14

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 338186 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James set a $13.50 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.03.

The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.37 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,342,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $22,564,000 after acquiring an additional 865,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,610,649 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 205,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,359,048 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 400,003 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,509 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

