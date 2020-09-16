Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

FRA opened at €35.60 ($41.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.51. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

Analyst Recommendations for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

