Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

FRA opened at €35.60 ($41.88) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €40.51. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a fifty-two week low of €59.33 ($69.80) and a fifty-two week high of €97.26 ($114.42).

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

