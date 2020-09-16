Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of FKWL stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.