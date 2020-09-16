Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of FKWL stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.
Franklin Wireless Company Profile
Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.