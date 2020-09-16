Frank Calderoni Sells 263,274 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,562 shares in the company, valued at $69,925,491.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Frank Calderoni sold 215,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $13,342,900.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 52,472 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,421,582.80.

On Monday, August 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $634,650.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $2,322,398.10.

On Friday, July 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $1,485,300.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $740,250.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,630 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $2,401,887.20.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $63.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 7,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 289.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAN. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anaplan from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Anaplan from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Anaplan from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

