Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.15

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.15 and last traded at C$9.99, with a volume of 128758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.98.

A number of analysts recently commented on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$8.60 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,980.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.8636831 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total value of C$57,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,460,845.60. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,130.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,407,292.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

