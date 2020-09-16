Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Eric Chapman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.64, for a total transaction of C$57,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,460,845.60.

Eric Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total value of C$98,250.00.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.01. 135,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.04. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,980.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.97. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1-year low of C$2.05 and a 1-year high of C$10.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.8636831 EPS for the current year.

FVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.60 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

