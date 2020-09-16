FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.42

Shares of FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.15, with a volume of 7473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FORTRESS VALUE /SH stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FORTRESS VALUE /SH (NYSE:FVAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of FORTRESS VALUE /SH as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

