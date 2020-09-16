Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBRX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securiti assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Forte Biosciences stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $466.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($9.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Forte Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 516.31% and a negative net margin of 176,433.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

