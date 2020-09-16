Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director David Nierenberg Buys 42,937 Shares

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Director David Nierenberg acquired 42,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $107,771.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,405.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Nierenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, David Nierenberg purchased 12,200 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,256.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Nierenberg purchased 11,743 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,183.20.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, David Nierenberg purchased 145,250 shares of Flotek Industries stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00.

FTK stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. Flotek Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $181.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.18.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 48,861 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,827,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Flotek Industries by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares in the last quarter. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

