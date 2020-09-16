Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Sets New 52-Week High at $76.54

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.54 and last traded at $75.65, with a volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.05.

Several analysts have commented on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 31,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,843,417.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,771,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 43,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $2,570,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,498,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,376,634 shares of company stock worth $427,628,910. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,391 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $90,531,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after acquiring an additional 959,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $32,060,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

