FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of FLIR Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FLIR stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.45.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. FLIR Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

