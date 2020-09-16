FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) Insider Rajeev Dhawan Acquires 64,000 Shares

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) insider Rajeev Dhawan purchased 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of A$70,720.00 ($50,514.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.28.

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

