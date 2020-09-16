Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Flex were worth $12,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in Flex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Flex by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 777,642 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Flex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 725,709 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Flex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FLEX stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $107,177.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 11,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $124,371.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,566 shares of company stock valued at $635,305 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

