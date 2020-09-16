FirstService (TSE:FSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $178.83

Shares of FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$178.83 and last traded at C$175.66, with a volume of 3003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$176.40.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$160.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$134.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 3.555707 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

In other news, Director Brendan Calder sold 1,756 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.69, for a total transaction of C$289,195.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$494,070. Also, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.00, for a total value of C$775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,586,220. Insiders sold a total of 8,056 shares of company stock worth $1,270,363 over the last 90 days.

FirstService Company Profile (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

