First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FYT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 27,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,791. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $38.43.

