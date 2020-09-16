First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FQVLF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $12.20 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

