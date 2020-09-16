First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

BUSE opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $939.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. First Busey has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $498,949.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,687,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,564,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 249.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 948,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,697,000 after buying an additional 676,982 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

