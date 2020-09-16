First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

BUSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

First Busey stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.26 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 20.37%. Research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen V. King bought 27,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $498,949.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $238,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 2,100 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 32.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Busey by 28.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 61.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in First Busey during the first quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

