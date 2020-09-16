Financial Comparison: Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus SeaWorld Entertainment (NASDAQ:SEAS)

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Draftkings shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Draftkings and SeaWorld Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment -12.05% -54.88% -3.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Draftkings and SeaWorld Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.18 $89.48 million $1.58 13.35

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Draftkings and SeaWorld Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 5 11 0 2.69 SeaWorld Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50

Draftkings presently has a consensus target price of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.08%. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential downside of 7.06%. Given Draftkings’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Draftkings is more favorable than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Draftkings has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Draftkings beats SeaWorld Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

