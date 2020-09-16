Financial Analysis: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) & Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cellectis and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 1 0 6 0 2.71 Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $34.83, indicating a potential upside of 72.61%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Cellectis.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -89.50% -18.00% -13.83% Solid Biosciences N/A -146.78% -114.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellectis and Solid Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $22.99 million 37.28 -$102.09 million ($2.41) -8.37 Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$117.22 million ($2.91) -0.85

Cellectis has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Biosciences. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellectis beats Solid Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. It is also developing UCARTCLL1 to treat AML; ALLO-819 for treating AML; UCARTCS1 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM); and ALLO-715 to treat MM. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cornell University; Dana Farber Cancer Institute; and H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Paris, France.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical trials to reduce fibrosis and inflammation. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits to DMD patients. Solid Biosciences Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

