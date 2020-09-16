Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 67,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,877 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $8,339,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

