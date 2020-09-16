Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) by 546.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,838 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.53% of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,160,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 68,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,133. Fidelity International High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01.

