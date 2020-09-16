Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 552,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.82. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

