Fevertree Drinks’ (FEVR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fevertree Drinks to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fevertree Drinks to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.82) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,071 ($27.06).

Shares of LON:FEVR traded up GBX 96 ($1.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,183 ($28.52). 321,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,097. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,778.20. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 19.19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,492.14 ($32.56).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Daniel Warrillow sold 171,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,019 ($26.38), for a total value of £3,455,619.45 ($4,515,378.87).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

