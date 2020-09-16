FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.18 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $241.00.

Get FedEx alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $171.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.