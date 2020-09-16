FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $240.00 at Barclays

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.38.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $241.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

