FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $260.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $298.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.38.
FDX opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $241.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
