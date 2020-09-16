FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $260.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $298.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.38.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $241.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.