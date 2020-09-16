FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s previous close.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $298.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $179.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.38.

NYSE:FDX opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $241.00. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total value of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

